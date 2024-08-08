Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 240.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Stock Down 0.2 %

IMKTA traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $74.13. The company had a trading volume of 34,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,544. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.75. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.10 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.12%.

Insider Activity at Ingles Markets

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $337,753.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,312.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,640 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

