Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 1.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Centene by 4.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,520. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.65. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

