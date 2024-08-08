Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,563 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,465,022 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,415,294,000 after purchasing an additional 29,154 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of F5 by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $204,986,000 after acquiring an additional 317,263 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,995 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $200,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 625,734 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,607,000 after acquiring an additional 77,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of F5 by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $92,704,000 after buying an additional 49,562 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other F5 news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,250 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $377,842.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,315.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,608 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,325 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Barclays raised their price objective on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.89.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV traded up $2.00 on Thursday, reaching $188.05. 88,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,649. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.45 and a twelve month high of $205.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.46 and its 200-day moving average is $179.84. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

