Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 49.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

Linde Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded down $3.80 on Wednesday, hitting $441.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,619,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $361.02 and a 12-month high of $477.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $439.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.48.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

