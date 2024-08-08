Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Lincoln National
In other news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,795,486.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:LNC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 436,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70.
Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lincoln National Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.
About Lincoln National
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.
