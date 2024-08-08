Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Raised to $111.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

LNW stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,548. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.48 and its 200-day moving average is $96.43. Light & Wonder has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Light & Wonder will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

