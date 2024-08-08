Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.000-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.0 million-$157.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.2 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00-5.50 EPS.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded down $5.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.32. The company had a trading volume of 159,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,398. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.25. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $112.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 79.30%. The company had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on LGND shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.25.

View Our Latest Report on LGND

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nancy Ryan Gray sold 934 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $77,708.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $446,818.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,024.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Ryan Gray sold 934 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $77,708.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,665.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,403 shares of company stock worth $2,150,882. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.