Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.000-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.0 million-$157.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.2 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00-5.50 EPS.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded down $5.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.32. The company had a trading volume of 159,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,398. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.25. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $112.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.01.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 79.30%. The company had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Nancy Ryan Gray sold 934 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $77,708.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $446,818.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,024.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Ryan Gray sold 934 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $77,708.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,665.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,403 shares of company stock worth $2,150,882. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
About Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
