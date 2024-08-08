Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives $127.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.25.

LGND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $93.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.25. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $112.13.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 79.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, insider Matthew E. Korenberg sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $290,817.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,873 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $505,136.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,090.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew E. Korenberg sold 3,440 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $290,817.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,421 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,591.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,469 shares of company stock worth $1,242,773. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 356.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 205,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after buying an additional 20,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

