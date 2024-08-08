Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 484.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.13.

Lennar Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $182.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. 9.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

