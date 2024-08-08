Legend Biotech (LEGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The company’s revenue was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect Legend Biotech to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.35 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $72.62.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

