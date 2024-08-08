Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) vs. Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Head to Head Comparison

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lightbridge and Leafbuyer Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

9.1% of Lightbridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Lightbridge shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Lightbridge has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lightbridge and Leafbuyer Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightbridge N/A N/A -$7.91 million ($0.68) -3.71 Leafbuyer Technologies $5.09 million 0.01 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A

Leafbuyer Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge.

Profitability

This table compares Lightbridge and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightbridge N/A -32.75% -31.91% Leafbuyer Technologies -18.38% N/A -59.79%

Summary

Leafbuyer Technologies beats Lightbridge on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

