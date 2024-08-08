Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) vs. Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Head to Head Comparison

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lightbridge and Leafbuyer Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lightbridge
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Leafbuyer Technologies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Risk and Volatility
Lightbridge has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Lightbridge and Leafbuyer Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lightbridge
|N/A
|N/A
|-$7.91 million
|($0.68)
|-3.71
|Leafbuyer Technologies
|$5.09 million
|0.01
|-$580,000.00
|N/A
|N/A
Leafbuyer Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge.
Profitability
This table compares Lightbridge and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lightbridge
|N/A
|-32.75%
|-31.91%
|Leafbuyer Technologies
|-18.38%
|N/A
|-59.79%
Summary
Leafbuyer Technologies beats Lightbridge on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Lightbridge
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.
About Leafbuyer Technologies
Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.
