Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 15,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 24,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LVRO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lavoro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Lavoro Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $514.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.60 million. Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. Research analysts forecast that Lavoro Limited will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

