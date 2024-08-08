Laura L. Rascon Sells 744 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total transaction of $96,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,208.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Matson Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MATX traded up $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $129.78. 223,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,847. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.80 and a 200-day moving average of $117.41. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.68 and a twelve month high of $136.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Matson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.04%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $447,810,000 after acquiring an additional 215,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Matson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,658,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $291,386,000 after acquiring an additional 43,846 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 911,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $119,422,000 after acquiring an additional 36,901 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Matson by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Matson by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 282,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,783,000 after acquiring an additional 43,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.
About Matson
Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Matson
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.