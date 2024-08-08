Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 161.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 53.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,661,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total transaction of $41,994.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,661,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 10,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $1,000,935.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 454,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,445,146.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,198. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNTH traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $97.16. The company had a trading volume of 143,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,216. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.15.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNTH. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

