Lancashire Holdings Limited Declares Dividend of $0.08 (LON:LRE)

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Lancashire Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LRE traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 594 ($7.59). The company had a trading volume of 2,377,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,632. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 575.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 609.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 614.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.25. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 527.50 ($6.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 690 ($8.82).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Insider Activity at Lancashire

In other Lancashire news, insider Philip Broadley purchased 18,049 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 633 ($8.09) per share, for a total transaction of £114,250.17 ($146,006.61). 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.54) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.46) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.22) to GBX 790 ($10.10) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 781 ($9.98).

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lancashire

Lancashire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.