Krispy Kreme Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,340 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 53% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,493 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DNUT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNUT traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $10.36. 732,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,559. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.87 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.