Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.10% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

KOS opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $419.14 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 131,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 672,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,739 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 6,954,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,527,000 after acquiring an additional 123,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 658.3% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.