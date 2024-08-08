Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $368.00

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 368 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 364 ($4.65), with a volume of 3786 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.37).
The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,025.00, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 431.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 456.88.
Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
