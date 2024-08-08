Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.42.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,727. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.454 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.16%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,057 in the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

