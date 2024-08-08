Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 408 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth $50,315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in BP by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 388,931 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 500,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after buying an additional 65,425 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 487,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after acquiring an additional 59,379 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. Barclays upgraded shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised BP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.23.

BP Stock Performance

NYSE BP traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $33.31. 725,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,601,180. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $40.84.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.82 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 3.60%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

BP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.56%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

