Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $283,000 in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $123,253,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Incyte by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,691,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,792 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Incyte by 842.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 955,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,011,000 after acquiring an additional 854,311 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth $37,440,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,599,000 after buying an additional 424,934 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,089,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,282 shares of company stock worth $2,876,911 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INCY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

Incyte Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Incyte stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.03. 39,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,321. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.79. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

