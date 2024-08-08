Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WU opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $14.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Western Union had a return on equity of 123.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on WU shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

