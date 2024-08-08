Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $307,000 Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $324.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $382.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $320.79 and a one year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.66 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.61.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

