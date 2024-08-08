Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1,133.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 422,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 388,603 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,185,000.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

GCOW stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 189,390 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.