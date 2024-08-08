Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LEN

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.42. 59,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,867. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $182.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.15.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.