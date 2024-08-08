Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Raised to $23.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KIM. Truist Financial cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.15.

NYSE:KIM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 516,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,114. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 613.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

