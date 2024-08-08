Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Scotiabank

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KRC. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.18.

Shares of KRC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,605. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 124.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 106,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 138,837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 55,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 55,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 28.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 636,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 141,770 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

