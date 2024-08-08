Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

KFRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Kforce Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.79. Kforce has a 52-week low of $55.55 and a 52-week high of $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $356.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.20 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kforce news, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $294,925.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,255.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kforce news, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $411,688.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,252,991.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $294,925.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,114 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 59.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 420.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 487.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 50.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

