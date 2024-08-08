Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $140.53 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.20%.

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Key Tronic Co. ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

