Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Price Hits $2,509.99 (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be purchased for $2,509.99 or 0.04208796 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a market capitalization of $396.09 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH launched on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 248,924 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official message board is blog.kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 248,905.37213489. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,472.12083291 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,356,926.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

