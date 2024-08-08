Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) to “Market Perform”

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Down 7.1 %

NYSE OPAD opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. Offerpad Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 69.44%. The company had revenue of $251.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Offerpad Solutions

In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Roberto Marco Sella purchased 10,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,065,884 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,855.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Roberto Marco Sella acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,065,884 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,855.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Bair acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $219,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 852,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,673,711.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 97,717 shares of company stock worth $500,996 in the last 90 days. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Offerpad Solutions by 4,655.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

