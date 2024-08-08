Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Trading Up 9.4 %
JTKWY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 51,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,927. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.40.
About Just Eat Takeaway.com
