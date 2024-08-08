Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Trading Up 9.4 %

JTKWY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 51,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,927. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

