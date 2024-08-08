JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Target Price to $120.00

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on ESAB in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.29.

ESAB Stock Performance

NYSE:ESAB opened at $93.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.64. ESAB has a 1-year low of $61.43 and a 1-year high of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESAB will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

