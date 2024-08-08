JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Price Target to GBX 535

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 475 ($6.07) to GBX 535 ($6.84) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.41) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 416.25 ($5.32).

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 479.70 ($6.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,615.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 456.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 409.03.

In related news, insider Birgit Behrendt acquired 241 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 455 ($5.81) per share, for a total transaction of £1,096.55 ($1,401.34). Also, insider Helen McCabe acquired 2,838 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.69) per share, for a total transaction of £12,629.10 ($16,139.42). Insiders have bought 3,112 shares of company stock worth $1,387,547 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

