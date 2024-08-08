JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $17.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.93% from the company’s previous close.

HOOD has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.70.

HOOD stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 29,753,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,224,370. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 115.47 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $24.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 47,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $1,004,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 47,570 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $1,004,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $304,506.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,401,093 shares of company stock valued at $28,227,807 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,535 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,081,000 after buying an additional 2,517,012 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,165,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,673,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,559,000 after acquiring an additional 672,648 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

