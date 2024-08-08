JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.3% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $41,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 16,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $3,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.40. 9,115,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,326,985. The firm has a market cap of $575.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $217.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,347,034.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,550,454.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,533 shares of company stock worth $5,907,336 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

