JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $42.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Get CSX alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CSX

CSX Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 559.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 3,241.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 228,263 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in CSX by 2.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in CSX by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 149,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CSX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after purchasing an additional 34,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.