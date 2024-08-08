Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) traded down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $161.63 and last traded at $162.49. 3,927,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 7,341,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.07. The stock has a market cap of $382.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Derbend Asset Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

