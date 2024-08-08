Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading 5.7% Higher

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.19. Approximately 2,032,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 5,595,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JOBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $39,309.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,031.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 5,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $29,281.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,095.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $39,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,031.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,082. 32.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 25.0% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 32.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

See Also

