Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Plans Dividend of $0.55

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Jardine Matheson Price Performance

Shares of JMHLY traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $35.43. 34,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24. Jardine Matheson has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $49.14.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

About Jardine Matheson

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.