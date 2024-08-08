Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Plans Dividend of $0.55

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Jardine Matheson Price Performance
Shares of JMHLY traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $35.43. 34,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24. Jardine Matheson has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $49.14.
About Jardine Matheson
