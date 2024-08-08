Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.95

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$32.95 and last traded at C$32.90, with a volume of 2298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$34.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.68%.

In related news, Director Tania M. Clarke acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,888.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

