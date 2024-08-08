Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.55.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE J traded up $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.00. The company had a trading volume of 340,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,593. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $120.71 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.62 and its 200 day moving average is $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 527,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,750. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $3,622,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

