Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.61.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of JACK traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $53.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average of $61.76.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.14. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $30,880.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 800 shares of company stock worth $41,514 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,342,000 after acquiring an additional 425,079 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 626,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,937,000 after buying an additional 130,214 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 261.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after buying an additional 403,423 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 358,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,350,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.