iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $121.12

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $121.12 and last traded at $122.36, with a volume of 25261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.94.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.48 and its 200-day moving average is $121.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Essex LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

