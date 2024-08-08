iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 3.2 %

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,975,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,335,123. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.