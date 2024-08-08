iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 329,677 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 297% from the previous session’s volume of 83,028 shares.The stock last traded at $73.76 and had previously closed at $76.69.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.31. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,303,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 12,462 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 64,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

