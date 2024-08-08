iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.77. 4,838,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,378,052. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $46.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

