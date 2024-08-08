iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stake Lessened by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,929 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $12,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,310,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,203,000 after buying an additional 636,112 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,435,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,281,000 after purchasing an additional 258,033 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,838 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,186,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,569,000 after purchasing an additional 59,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,554,000 after purchasing an additional 34,246 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,596 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2494 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

