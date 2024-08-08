iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 200,264 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 92,122 shares.The stock last traded at $25.56 and had previously closed at $26.51.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,381,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 342,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 232,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 27,233 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period.

About iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

