Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.14

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 121528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Several research firms recently commented on IRWD. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 254,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

